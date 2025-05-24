PETALING JAYA: A garbage truck driver was found dead on his co-driver’s seat while on duty along Jalan Cottage Walk, Cyberjaya yesterday.

Sepang district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Norhizam Bahaman, said the police received a report about the incident via a MERS 999 call from a member of the public at 10.45am, Sinar Harian reported.

The report informed that a man was found unconscious inside a garbage truck.

A team of police officers from the Cyberjaya police station went to the scene and discovered the victim slumped in the front passenger seat of the truck.

The 69-year-old local man was employed as a garbage truck driver, according to statement issued by the police today.

Norhizam emphasised that no criminal elements were found at the scene, and the case has been classified as a sudden death report (SDR).

The body has been sent to the Forensic and Pathology Department at Hospital Cyberjaya for an autopsy.

The public is advised not to speculate on the incident.

Those with further information are urged to contact the Sepang district police headquarters hotline at 03-8777 4222 or any nearby police station.