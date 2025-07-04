KUALA LUMPUR: Five Rapid KL On-Demand vans have been mobilised to transport 76 students affected by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor, from two temporary relief centres to 19 schools around the Subang Jaya area.

Of the total, 42 are primary school pupils, and 34 are secondary school students.

Rapid Bus Head of Central Region Khairul Azhar Hamidulah told Bernama this morning that the company had made early arrangements with the district education office (PPD) and local authorities to ensure a smooth student transportation process.

“Of that number, 60 are morning session students, and 16 are in the afternoon session. However, the actual number this morning may be slightly lower and is expected to increase over time,” he said.

This initiative is a collaborative effort of Yayasan Islam Darul Ehsan (YIDE), the Petaling Perdana PPD, the Social Welfare Department (JKM), and Prasarana Malaysia Berhad.