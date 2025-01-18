KUALA LUMPUR: All parties should take advantage of the ceasefire in Gaza by preparing to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestine, said AMANAH deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

He said that following the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, Malaysian NGOs are ready to move as soon as access for humanitarian aid is granted.

“The ceasefire agreed upon between Israel and Hamas signifies an early victory for the Palestinian struggle against the brutal and cruel Zionist Israeli regime. In reality, the Zionist regime was forced to concede to the extraordinary bravery of Palestinians in defending their dignity and homeland.

“Let us all believe that once the complete liberation and independence of Palestine, along with the Al-Aqsa Mosque is achieved, it will be an opportunity to restore peace in this world and for humanity as a whole,“ he said in a statement today.

Mujahid, who is also a Senator, highlighted the firm stance of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in voicing the suffering and struggle of the Palestinian people on the global stage, including at the United Nations (UN), and lobbying for Israel to be removed from the UN for war crimes committed in Gaza, which has drawn the attention of many.

“Anwar has also emphasised Malaysia’s role in rebuilding Palestine and demanded that humanitarian aid be granted access to assist the victims of war,“ he added.

On Saturday, the Israeli Cabinet approved an agreement with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas to implement a ceasefire and release Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Saturday, a day before the ceasefire is set to begin on Sunday.

Nearly 45,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed, most of them civilians and children, since the events of October 2023, during which public hospitals sheltering the wounded were destroyed, along with UNRWA refugee centres, and many journalists on the ground ended up dead.

The daily atrocities committed by Zionists for 15 months since Oct 7, 2023, are a continuation of the series of Israeli atrocities since the Nakba in 1948.

The Nakba, which means “catastrophe” in Arabic, refers to the mass displacement and dispossession of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. Before the Nakba, Palestine was a multi-ethnic and multi-cultural society