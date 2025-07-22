Gaza crisis a wake-up call for global conscience, says Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is urging world leaders to respond with urgency to the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said any government which upholds international law and claims to value human life must speak with one voice.

He urged those with influence over Israel to act decisively and with conscience.

“I especially appeal to US President Donald Trump to use that influence to press for an immediate end to the killings, stop the indiscriminate bombings, and ensure unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need.

“This is a moment that calls for moral leadership. It is a time to live up to the values we claim to defend.

“Let us not be remembered as those who stood idly by. Let us be guided by conscience - to meet suffering with compassion, and to pursue peace for the sake of our shared humanity,” Anwar said in a Facebook post tonight.

He said the ongoing violence and suffering represent a blatant disregard for human life and dignity, calling it a violation of the most fundamental moral values.

“The tragedy in Gaza is a test of our shared humanity. Entire families are being wiped out. Children - even babies - have been killed. Others are wasting away from hunger,” he added.

Anwar reaffirmed Malaysia’s readiness to collaborate with all nations - from North to South, East to West - in efforts to bring relief to Gaza and restore the basic principles of human dignity and justice.