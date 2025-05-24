GCC: Myanmar crisis needs concrete solution

KUALA LUMPUR: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has expressed concern over the humanitarian and political situation in Myanmar, noting that limited progress has been made in restoring peace since the military coup in 2021.

While acknowledging the complexity and sensitivity of the issue, GCC Assistant Secretary General for Political and Negotiations, Dr Abdel Aziz Abu Hamad Aluwaisheg, nevertheless stressed that the international community must not remain silent and called for more concrete solutions.

“We are extremely concerned about what’s happening in Myanmar,” he told Bernama in an exclusive interview on Saturday.

He is currently in the capital to attend the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, which are set to take place alongside the 46th ASEAN Summit on May 26 and 27.

ASEAN’s response to the Myanmar crisis has centred around the Five-Point Consensus adopted in 2021, which includes a call for an immediate cessation of violence and dialogue among all parties.

Aluwaisheg said the GCC had consistently raised the Myanmar issue in past meetings with ASEAN and reaffirmed its support for broader multilateral efforts.

“The UN (United Nations) is trying to play a role, but I think their efforts are being frustrated by the Myanmar government. The OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) has also been trying to play a role,” he said.

He also emphasised the need for the safe and dignified return of displaced Rohingya refugees, many of whom remain in neighbouring countries, and encouraged stronger international support for the UN’s ongoing efforts in Bangladesh.

Myanmar’s deepening crisis has continued to pose a major test for ASEAN.

As Chair of ASEAN in 2025, Malaysia has been taking a key role in facilitating constructive engagement with stakeholders in finding a sustainable solution to the crisis.