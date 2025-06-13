GERIK: A bus driver charged in connection with the fatal crash that claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students in Gerik on Monday pleaded not guilty today at the Gerik Magistrates’ Court to 15 counts of dangerous driving causing death.

Mohd Amirul Fadhil Zulkifle, 39, also claimed trial to a separate charge of driving in a manner dangerous to the public, when the charges were read before Magistrate Muhammad Firdaus Nor Azlan.

According to the charge sheet, Mohd Amirul is accused of driving in a manner dangerous to the public at approximately 1.15 am on June 9 at KM53 of the Gerik–Jeli East–West Highway, thereby causing the deaths of 15 UPSI students.

The students who perished in the incident were: Fakhrul Arif Rosdi, 20; Mohammad Aqil Taqiuddin Mohd Sofian, 21; Nik Amni Nadiah Nik Nor Zabir, 21; Nurul Fatihah Abu Setaman, 22; Nurul Izyanti Muhamad Azahar, 21; Sufea Adela Maslihaizan, 21; Nur Ainul Qistina Mat Ali, 21; Nur Dalilah Farhana Mohamad Isma, 21; Nurly Sahirah Azman, 23; Fatin Nasrien Fadli, 22; Muhammad Mustaqim Rosde, 21; Anis Soffiyya Md Zaidi, 20; Nor Ayuni Maslan, 21; Muhammad Adib Hazim Halim, 21; and Wan Nur Suhaila Wan Muhammad, 22.

He was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) for causing death by dangerous driving, which upon conviction carries a sentence of five to ten years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM50,000, and disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for a minimum of five years.

The additional charge was under Section 42(1) of the same Act for reckless and dangerous driving, which provides for imprisonment of up to five years, a minimum fine of RM5,000 or both, and disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for a period not less than five years.

The court granted bail at RM19,000 for all charges, with two sureties, and ordered the accused to report weekly to the nearest police station. His driving licences were suspended pending the disposal of the case.

The court then fixed July 14 for case mention to enable the accused to appoint legal representation.

Perak prosecution director Muhammad Zaki Abdul Kudos, assisted by deputy public prosecutors Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani and Moganaraj Mithra, appeared for the prosecution.

In the incident last Monday, 15 UPSI students were killed and 33 others injured when the bus they were travelling in overturned at KM53 of the East–West Highway, near Tasik Banding, Gerik, following a collision with another vehicle.