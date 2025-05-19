KOTA BHARU: The Girl Guides Association of Malaysia continues to emphasise unity regardless of race, religion and social status through an approach based on the framework of UNITY, which stands for United, Networking, Inclusive, Teamwork and Youth-Driven.

Its chief commissioner, Datuk Yeoh Soo Keng said the association’s administration, which is based on the framework of UNITY in line with current aspirations, has produced encouraging results as well as greatly benefited the country.

“The concept of UNITY, which highlights the spirit of togetherness, will continue to be supported and given priority in the coming years, with emphasis on unity, love and openness in accepting the views of members,” she said at the Girl Guides Conference here today.

Yeoh said the success of various girl guides programmes and activities from the school to the international level was proof of the association’s excellence in shaping the character and leadership among young women.

Earlier, the Sultan of Kelantan’s younger sister, Tengku Amalin A’ishah Putri Sultan Ismail Petra officiated the launching of the conference.

“The existence of the Girl Guides Association of Malaysia at all levels has had a huge impact. All these achievements could not have been realised without the support and cooperation of various parties,” she said.

She added that the association’s administrative matters have also been coordinated with the country’s educational goals, through the support of the Ministry of Education.

She said the close relationship with various parties and other agencies also illustrated that the association is an organisation that is liked, blessed and recognised as an important strategic partner in national development.

The two-day conference, which began today, brings together nearly 200 association representatives and committee members from across the country.