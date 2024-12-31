KOTA KINABALU: The Yang Dipertua of Sabah, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin said the people must be given full attention as they are the foundation and pillar of all development and success achieved in the state.

Tun Juhar said without the support and trust of the people, there would have been no success achieved by the State during his 14-year tenure.

“Therefore, every decision taken and every policy enacted must focus on the well-being and welfare of the people. As my tenure ends, I would like to once again express my deepest gratitude to all the people of Sabah for their support, cooperation and commitment in developing the state,“ he said.

He said this in his speech at the Appreciation Dinner for him here tonight, which was also attended by his wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Tun Juhar will end his term as the 10th Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah tomorrow, and former Chief Minister Tun Musa Aman will become the 11th Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah effective Wednesday.

Tun Juhar said the cooperation between the state and federal government should also be commended for showing extraordinary commitment in formulating and implementing various projects and initiatives that contributed to the well-being of the people and the progress of the country.

“I believe that with continued cooperation, Sabah will continue to grow and achieve greater glory,“ he said.

At the event, Juhar also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all those involved in being the backbone in the success of all state development agendas during his administration of the state.

He also congratulated Musa on his appointment as the 11th Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah.