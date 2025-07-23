GOF busts RM190m e-waste syndicate in Johor raid

SEGAMAT: The General Operations Force (GOF) has dismantled a large-scale electronic waste (e-waste) processing syndicate following a raid in Buloh Kasap, Johor, with seizures valued at RM190 million.

The operation, conducted jointly with multiple agencies, marks a significant crackdown on illegal e-waste activities in the region.

The 5th Battalion of GOF, led by commanding officer Supt Salehin Sulaiman, carried out the raid on June 16 in collaboration with the Department of Environment (DOE), Immigration Department, and Segamat Municipal Council.

Authorities discovered that the syndicate had been operating for nearly a year before being uncovered.

Dubbed ‘Op Hazard 2.0’, the operation led to the arrest of 56 individuals, including two Malaysians—a lorry driver and a female clerk working at the premises.

The seized items comprised 5,920 tonnes of e-waste, 9.45 tonnes of plastic, 1,031 tonnes of metal, 23 forklifts, 42 machines, and a trailer lorry.

The total estimated value of confiscated materials reached RM190,715,900.

“This operation has successfully disrupted a major syndicate network involved in illegal scrap and e-waste processing, particularly in Segamat,“ Salehin stated.

In a separate operation, the same GOF battalion detained 25 illegal immigrants during a raid at an oil palm plantation in Ladang Tumbuk, Selangor, on April 14.

The group, consisting of 16 men and nine women, allegedly entered Malaysia via an unregulated sea route and lacked valid identification documents.

All detainees were handed over to Kuala Langat District Police for further action under the Immigration Act. – Bernama