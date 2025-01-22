KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade foiled a human trafficking operation after arresting six Myanmar nationals, including four children, in Kampung Chenerai Alor Pasir, Pasir Mas, yesterday.

Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the 5.30 am raid was carried out based on intelligence gathered through Op Taring Wawasan regarding the trafficking of foreign nationals.

“Upon inspection of a house, we found two men and four women, including four children, believed to be from Myanmar. None of them could provide valid travel documents,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the homeowner, a 37-year-old local man, was arrested on suspicion of being the smuggler who facilitated the entry of the foreign nationals through illegal routes.

“The foreigners were detained under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, while the smuggler was arrested under Section 26H of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007,“ he said.