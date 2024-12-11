GOF nabs six illegal hunters

KOTA BHARU: Six men believed to be illegal hunters were arrested during an integrated operation on Sunday.

General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Ab Hamid said all the suspects, aged between 35 and 61, were apprehended at 11.30 pm in a four-wheel-drive vehicle at Pongsoi Mukim Semantan plantation, Lanchang, Pahang.

He said an inspection found a Remington 879 Express Magnum shotgun along with 81 live bullets and various other hunting equipment in the vehicle without valid ownership documents.

“This shotgun and hunting equipment are suspected to have been used for illegal hunting in the Kemasul Forest Reserve in Temerloh.

“The estimated value of the seizure is RM10,810, and the case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1971. The seized items have been taken to the Temerloh District Police Headquarters for further action,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ros Azhan added that the GOF will continue to intensify efforts to curb illegal hunting activities from proliferating in the country.