GOF seizes RM155k in contraband goods in Kota Bharu raid

KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) seized smuggled cigarettes and subsidised controlled goods worth RM155,000 during raids on a premises and a house in Kampung Kedai Buluh. The operation, conducted on July 21, was part of Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan.

GOF Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the raid followed intelligence reports and public tip-offs. The team discovered 61,620 sticks of untaxed cigarettes, 1,088 kg of cooking oil, 1,500 kg of wheat flour, 763 kg of white rice, and 400 kg of glutinous rice.

“The caretaker of the premises, a 27-year-old man, was detained for further investigation. Documents related to the goods were found to be dubious and non-compliant with licensing conditions,” he said.

The seized items were handed over to the Kota Bharu District Police Headquarters, the Kelantan Paddy and Rice Regulatory Division, and Kota Bharu KPDN for further action. The case is being investigated under multiple laws, including the Customs Act 1967 and the Control of Supplies Act 1961. - Bernama