GOF seizes RM2.6 million in unauthorised crude palm oil in Batu Pahat

JOHOR BAHRU: The General Operations Force successfully intercepted the unauthorised transfer of 222,700 kilograms of crude palm oil valued at RM2.6 million during a recent operation in Batu Pahat.

Operation Taring Palma, conducted last Thursday along Jalan Muar Kampung Parit Awang, resulted in the arrest of seven local men suspected of involvement in the misappropriation scheme.

Authorities seized five tanker lorries used for the illegal transfer of the crude palm oil along with various equipment including oil suction pumps and a generator set.

Superintendent Shohaiami Ismail, commanding officer of the GOF 6th Battalion, confirmed the operation was a joint effort involving multiple intelligence branches and the Malaysian Palm Oil Board.

All suspects and confiscated items have been transferred to the MPOB southern region office for further investigation under the Malaysian Palm Oil Board Act 1998.

This operation demonstrates the commitment of security forces to protect national commodities and maintain integrity within Malaysia’s palm oil industry.

The General Operations Force has pledged to continue such operations to ensure full transparency throughout the country’s palm oil supply chain.

Authorities have encouraged public cooperation by reporting any information regarding illegal activities involving national commodities. – Bernama