GOF seizes RM31m e-waste in Perak illegal factory raid

IPOH: The General Operations Force (GOF) seized electronic waste (e-waste) worth RM31.3 million during a raid on an illegal factory located within an oil palm plantation in Parit yesterday.

Ulu Kinta GOF Northern Brigade Commander SAC Shahrum Hashim said the seized items included 81 blocks of e-waste weighing 105,300 kilogrammes (kg), 5,000 kg of coal, two four-wheel-drive vehicles and a trailer lorry.

“The investigation discovered that the illegal factory, located about five kilometres from the main road, is believed to have been carrying out unlicensed e-waste processing activities using specialised equipment without any approval from the authorities.

“The raid, conducted in collaboration with the Perak Department of Environment (DOE), the Perak Tengah District Council (MDPT), and the Perak Tengah District and Land Office, also led to the arrest of three local men, aged between 36 and 70, to assist with the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Shahrum said the case is being investigated under Sections 18, 19, and 34B of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, Section 6 of the Second-hand Dealers Act 1946, as well as Section 127 of the National Land Code.

He added that enforcement efforts will be intensified, with no compromise given to any party involved in illegal activities, especially in Perak.

“The public is urged to serve as the eyes and ears of the authorities by channeling information on such illegal activities,” he said. - Bernama