GOF seizes RM8.8m worth of illegal vapes in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) Battalion 7 intercepted a large shipment of illegal electronic cigarette devices in Kampung Gelang Mas, Pasir Mas.

Authorities seized 57,780 vape units suspected of violating Malaysian safety standards.

The operation unfolded after GOF personnel noticed a suspiciously parked lorry along the roadside.

Upon inspection, officers discovered boxes wrapped in yellow plastic containing vape devices lacking the mandatory MS SIRIM certification.

GOF Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid confirmed the arrest of two local men, aged 22 and 40, believed to be couriers distributing the illegal products.

The total seizure, including the lorry, is valued at RM8.8 million.

The case has been transferred to the Pasir Mas Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) for further investigation.

Authorities are probing the matter under Section 4(2) of the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Electronic Devices) Order 2022.

Nik Ros Azhan reiterated GOF’s commitment to tightening border security to curb smuggling and the trade of hazardous goods.

“We remain vigilant against activities that endanger public health and safety,“ he stated. – Bernama