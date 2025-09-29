Gombak Integrated Terminal to house government services like UTC

KUALA LUMPUR: Transport Minister Anthony Loke hopes the Gombak Integrated Terminal will provide government service facilities alongside transport and commercial outlets.

He said this would enable the terminal to function like an Urban Transformation Centre with services from agencies such as the Immigration Department, National Registration Department and Road Transport Department.

“When government agencies are located at the terminal, it makes things easier for the public,” he told a press conference after the terminal’s opening.

Loke said the terminal’s location next to the under-construction East Coast Rail Link station makes it a vital component in the country’s transport integration system.

“This terminal must be integrated with escalators and pedestrian walkways to allow passengers to move more smoothly and safely,” he added.

He stated the government is formulating strategies to ensure more express buses, especially to the East Coast, fully utilise the facility.

Operating 24 hours daily as a transit hub for travel across Peninsular Malaysia, Singapore and Hatyai in Thailand, the terminal can accommodate up to 1,500 bus trips and 52,000 daily users.

The seven-storey terminal has over 140 rental lots, including a wedding hall, sports centre and 1,200 parking bays.

Commenting on the Bukit Kajang toll plaza crash that claimed a one-year-old baby’s life, Loke said preliminary reports indicated the child was not in a safety seat.

As a result, the baby was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

“This is not about blaming the parents, but a reminder to everyone,” he said.

He noted that when the government made child seats mandatory, many complained about increased costs.

“But this incident shows how important child seats are,” he added.

On the lorry involved in the crash, Loke said checks showed it had two valid permits and an up-to-date Puspakom inspection record.

He said the lorry’s braking system is believed to have failed, causing it to crash into the toll plaza and several other vehicles.

“Puspakom inspections are mandatory every six months, but maintenance in between is the responsibility of transport companies,” he stated.

“In this case, it is clear that the brakes failed,” he said.

He stressed that transport companies must take maintenance seriously and not just wait for Puspakom inspections. – Bernama