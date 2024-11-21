Good bilateral relations with four countries visited bear fruit - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Good bilateral relations with the four countries Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently visited have borne fruit and facilitated the government’s mission to attract new business and investments.

He said this was clear through the understanding reached, including Egypt’s agreement to increase the amount of palm oil imports, and to be used as a port to export Malaysian palm oil products to neighbouring African countries.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said Proton was also well received in the Arab and African markets, contributing to the growth of the company, especially with the local assembly of the Proton Saga model in Egypt starting in December.

“Bilateral relations help. In Brazil, Petronas can easily find new exploration sites because the President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, has given his consent, focus and support since a year ago, facilitating the way.

“The same goes for Yinson and other companies,“ said Anwar during the Prime Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Regarding the cost of the visits, Anwar said it was shared with the companies participating in the visits.

He was replying to supplementary questions from Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) regarding the costs and returns obtained following the Prime Minister’s official visits to the countries.

The Prime Minister has just returned from an 11-day visit to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Peru and Brazil.