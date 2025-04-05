SEREMBAN: The government plans to introduce a direct cargo rail service between Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok to enhance trade between Malaysia and Thailand, while supporting deeper ASEAN economic integration.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the proposal has been approved by the Cabinet and fully supported by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. The service is expected to begin later this year.

“As ASEAN Chair, we want to see increased intra-regional trade. A direct Kuala Lumpur-Bangkok rail link will also improve connectivity to other countries, including Laos, China, and Central Asia.

“This initiative requires close cooperation between Malaysia and Thailand. My recent visit to Bangkok was productive, and I had a positive discussion with Thailand’s Transport Minister, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister,” he said.

Loke was speaking to reporters after attending a hi-tea event and presenting incentives worth RM225,000 to 219 outstanding SPM 2024 students in the Seremban parliamentary constituency.

On efforts to revive the direct passenger rail service between Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, Loke said the initiative could serve as a tourism product and help grow the sector.

“For example, tourists from Europe could travel by train to Kuala Lumpur and continue directly to Bangkok, and vice versa. It’s also more affordable than flying.

“Although the journey takes 15 to 16 hours, it offers scenic views of rural areas along the way, creating a memorable travel experience. I’m confident this mode of transport will appeal to many tourists,” he said.

Loke had earlier said the service could be implemented quickly using existing railway tracks linking Bangkok, Padang Besar, Butterworth, and Kuala Lumpur.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) and the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) have been given three months to make the necessary preparations for launching the Kuala Lumpur-Bangkok service.