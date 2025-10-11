Government approves RM34.81 million for 137 pondok and tahfiz schools

IPOH: The government has approved an allocation of RM34.81 million to carry out minor repair works at 137 pondok and tahfiz schools nationwide.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the allocation would be used for the immediate repair of basic facilities such as roofs, toilets and classrooms.

He stated this would ensure a more comfortable learning environment for students at pondok and tahfiz institutions.

“Some pondok schools are in very poor condition,” he said at the Kenduri Rakyat with Perak Islamic Education Institutes at Sekolah Menengah Tahfiz Darul Ridzuan.

Anwar noted that 137 schools, including eight in Perak, have been prioritised for repairs.

“This will be our immediate focus, and following the tabling of Budget 2026 yesterday, I am looking into ways to increase the allocation,” he added.

He emphasised the need to ensure every school receives the necessary facilities.

Anwar said the priority was given because the government seeks to balance physical progress with spiritual growth and education.

This initiative aligns with the MADANI human capital development vision.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the initiative was part of the MADANI government’s policy to restore financial assistance to sekolah agama rakyat.

He confirmed that such assistance had been discontinued since 2003.

“Since 2022, with the cooperation of my colleagues in the Unity Government, I have reinstated the allocation for these religious schools,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar called on pondok and tahfiz institutions nationwide to adapt to current developments by mastering digital technology and artificial intelligence.

He said this would help them avoid being left behind amid global change.

He stressed that mastering these emerging technologies was crucial to ensure pondok institutions remain relevant.

These institutions should continue as bastions of Islamic faith, morals and thought.

“Pondok and pesantren institutions must recognise that some changes are necessary without disrupting traditional teaching,” he said.

He proposed adding digital technology and AI elements to their curriculum.

The Prime Minister also said the government had no intention of changing the traditional pondok education system.

He clarified that the aim was to improve basic facilities, libraries and science laboratories.

This would ensure pondok students also gain exposure to modern fields of study.

He added that the government was strengthening the propagation of Islam through an allocation of RM2.6 billion under Budget 2026.

This funding will enhance Islamic educational institutions, empower mosques and expand the understanding of Islam.

He said this demonstrated the government’s commitment to ensuring that Islamic teachings continue to be upheld in the nation’s development. – Bernama