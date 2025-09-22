Government confirms no review of five-cent rounding mechanism

BATU KAWAN: The government currently has no intention of reviewing the rounding mechanism to the nearest five cents that has been operational since 2008.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan stated that the existing system functions effectively without disrupting business operations nationwide.

He briefly informed reporters after chairing the Penang 2026 Budget Roadshow Programme that the current mechanism should continue unchanged.

Amir Hamzah responded to local media reports suggesting the rounding system disadvantages consumers while benefiting merchants.

The rounding mechanism was originally announced by Bank Negara Malaysia and officially implemented on April 1, 2008.

This system was introduced to facilitate cash transactions following the withdrawal of one-sen coins from circulation.

The Ministry of Finance continued its Budget 2026 preparation efforts through the roadshow event.

The roadshow aims to gather direct feedback from industry players and local stakeholders.

This feedback will serve as crucial input during the drafting of Budget 2026. – Bernama