Government ensures university courses stay relevant to market needs

KOTA KINABALU: The government ensures university courses remain aligned with market requirements through close inter-ministerial cooperation.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir dismissed claims that certain university programmes lack relevance to industry needs.

He emphasised that universities and relevant ministries consistently adopt a whole-of-government approach when planning for national development.

“This means that when planning for the country’s future and market needs in specific industries, the ministries involved always work together with us,” he told reporters after opening the Empowering Leadership Conference 2.0 at Universiti Malaysia Sabah.

Zambry stated this collaborative effort ensures public and private universities offer courses possessing genuine value.

The market needs assessment process occurs continuously through the Malaysian Qualifications Agency and Continuous Quality Improvement mechanisms.

“The programmes arranged are always part of joint planning at various ministerial levels to meet the country’s needs,” he explained.

He noted that while some parties focus narrowly on specific industry requirements, the government adopts a comprehensive perspective across multiple sectors.

Zambry highlighted the importance of balancing market demand with educational fundamentals essential for individual development.

The ministry, MQA, and universities conduct regular evaluations for each course within three- to five-year cycles.

These assessments determine whether courses maintain their relevance to evolving market demands. – Bernama