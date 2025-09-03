Government intensifies monitoring for SARA essential goods supply nationwide

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian government will intensify monitoring efforts to ensure sufficient stock of essential goods for the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah one-off aid redemption programme.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed that the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry has reported adequate market supply of these essential goods.

The government spokesperson stated that no supply problems have been reported, with monitoring being strengthened to prevent any stock availability issues.

The RM100 SARA assistance benefits 22 million eligible Malaysians aged 18 and above through MyKad redemption at over 7,000 outlets nationwide until December 31.

This programme represents a total allocation of RM2 billion in government assistance for essential goods purchases.

As of midnight recently, RM192.4 million had been redeemed through SARA credits for essential goods purchases nationwide.

The Finance Ministry will advise all participating outlets to remind customers about checking certain matters before redeeming their SARA credits.

Minister Fahmi defended the MyKad redemption method, emphasising its role in ensuring the aid is used strictly for essential goods purchases.

He explained that this mechanism guarantees the allocated funds serve their intended purpose of helping households purchase basic necessities.

Regarding system disruptions during redemption, Fahmi urged Malaysians not to rush, reminding them that the aid remains valid until December 31.

He suggested planning shopping during less crowded times or visiting nearby outlets to avoid congestion issues. – Bernama