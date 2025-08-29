Government proposes extending Rukun Tetangga committee term to three years

PUTRAJAYA: The government has proposed extending the appointment duration for Rukun Tetangga committees from two years to three years per term.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang announced this proposal under the Rukun Tetangga Act 2012 during the national-level Golden Jubilee Celebration.

He confirmed the proposal would be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat this October.

“The appointment will still be limited to a maximum of two consecutive terms in the same area, totalling no more than six years,” he said.

Aaron explained that the current two-year term is too short for committee members to fully implement their plans.

“This proposed amendment reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring Act 751 remains relevant, effective, and capable of strengthening the role of Rukun Tetangga,” he added.

The amendment aims to enable committee members to better fulfil responsibilities outlined under Section 8 of the Act.

The Department of National Unity and Integration has reviewed the provisions as the Act has never been amended since its enforcement in 2012.

“This review is vital to strengthen the role and function of RT and the Voluntary Patrol Scheme as leaders in community safety and harmony,” Aaron stated.

Under the 13th Malaysia Plan, the National Integration Research and Training Institute will be upgraded into a centre of excellence.

This upgrade will expand research activities and enhance training for Progressive Neighbourhood Watch Area leaders.

Aaron also suggested preparing a Cabinet paper for implementing MADANI Adopted KRT initiatives.

This would allow government-linked companies to support community development under Rukun Tetangga.

The Rukun Tetangga Scheme was first introduced following the Essential Regulations 1975 under the 1969 Emergency Ordinance.

The Golden Jubilee celebration recognised RT’s achievements over its 50 years of establishment.

A new slogan and logo, “Empowering Communities, Strengthening Unity,” were launched to reinforce RT’s identity. – Bernama