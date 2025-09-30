Government to finalise extra e-hailing driver BUDI95 eligibility this week

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Finance and the Land Public Transport Agency will finalise the application process for additional eligibility caps for e-hailing drivers under the BUDI MADANI RON95 initiative this week.

Senior press secretary to the Prime Minister Tunku Nashrul Abaidah stated that the government will coordinate with e-hailing service providers to identify drivers eligible for the extra allocation.

He also confirmed that the government is considering extending subsidised fuel eligibility to boat operators, particularly in Sabah and Sarawak.

“The government is working with relevant agencies and state governments to collect data on boat owners to ensure they do not miss out on the benefits of BUDI95,” he said during the daily briefing at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The BUDI95 initiative began on Saturday for 300,000 Armed Forces and police personnel before expanding to five million Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah recipients on Sunday.

It was subsequently extended to 16 million eligible Malaysians at midnight last night according to Tunku Nashrul.

As of 7 pm on September 29, 912,000 STR recipients and members of the Armed Forces and police had made BUDI95 transactions at petrol stations nationwide.

A total of 43.7 million ringgit in purchases has been recorded for 21.8 million litres of RON95 under the BUDI95 initiative.

Meanwhile, Tunku Nashrul announced that the government has set an unsubsidised retail price of RON95 petrol at 2.60 ringgit per litre for October.

BUDI95 recipients will continue enjoying the subsidised price of 1.99 ringgit per litre.

This means Malaysians receive a 61 sen per litre fuel subsidy through the programme.

Based on the 300-litre eligibility cap, each individual receives a monthly subsidy benefit of up to 183 ringgit.

This initiative demonstrates the government’s commitment to fulfilling its promise to protect the people by ensuring continued access to RON95 petrol.

The programme also provides savings to ease financial burdens for eligible recipients.

Tunku Nashrul affirmed that the MADANI Government will ensure the policy remains effective and strengthened to safeguard the people’s well-being and comfort. – Bernama