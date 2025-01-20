CHUKAI: Two men, including a director of a government agency in Terengganu, have been remanded for six days, starting today, on suspicion of soliciting and accepting a bribe of approximately RM900,000 in exchange for securing a project, preparing, and approving several development plans for a consultancy firm.

The remand order, until Saturday (Jan 25), was issued by Magistrate Sharifah Amierda Shasha Amir Shariffuddin, following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Kemaman Magistrate’s Court, today.

Sources said that the two suspects, in their 40s, were arrested around 3 pm yesterday, when they appeared to give statements at the MACC office in Kemaman.

“Initial investigations found that the suspects are believed to have committed the offence between 2015 and 2020, accepting bribes in cash and via bank transfers to accounts belonging to the suspects and one of their siblings,” sources said.

Both suspects were detained, along with another individual, yesterday, but the latter has since been released on MACC bail.

Meanwhile, Terengganu MACC director, Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid, confirmed the arrests and said that the case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009.

He added that MACC has also seized a Toyota Vellfire vehicle belonging to one of the suspects, which is believed to have been financed by the company involved.