KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to amend the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 (Act 736) to make it easier for the public to hold any peaceful gathering in the country, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the bill to amend the Act, which is scheduled for tabling at the next parliament session, will, among others, abolish Section 11 of the Act relating to the requirement of approval of owners of the assembly site.

However, Anwar said organisers will be required to notify the police five days before the gathering is held to enable the authorities to take necessary steps to manage security, control and traffic.

“...with this, several previous actions, including the investigation into the anti-corruption rally involving university students, will be halted, and no action will be taken.

“The same applies to the hunger strike and protests or demonstrations (regarding) SOSMA (Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012) a few days ago, no action will be taken,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time.