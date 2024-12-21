SUBANG: The government will continue its Special Appreciation for Pensioners (PKKP) initiative, aimed at supporting affected pensioners and derivative pension recipients, to ensure the welfare of this group is well taken care of.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that the Cabinet made this decision yesterday.

“The Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), which came into effect on Dec 1, includes pension adjustments for pensioners and derivative pension recipients. These adjustments are based on the civil service salary review in accordance with Section 3 of the Pension Adjustment Act 1980 (Act 238),” he explained.

“The pension amounts will be adjusted according to the percentage increase in the final salary of the pensioners, based on their respective service groups. These adjustments will take place in phases, on Dec 1, 2024, and Jan 1, 2026,” he said during a press conference addressing various government and current issues here.

Anwar said that the continuation of the PKKP initiative aims to ensure pensioners receive sufficient support to manage the rising cost of living, thereby reflecting the MADANI Government’s commitment to compassion, in line with the concept of Ihsan.

