MARANG: The federal government, through the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), has approved an allocation of RM1.84 billion for the implementation of 402 development projects in Terengganu this year.

Its director-general, Datuk Nik Nasarudin Mohd Zawawi, said that the allocation under the Rolling Plan 5 (RP5) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) includes funding for seven new projects worth RM78.15 million in the Marang district.

He said that among the projects are the initial works for the construction of a new matriculation college, the construction of an additional 10 classrooms for the Special Education Integration Programme (PPKI), two skill workshops, new facilities at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tun Telanai, and the land acquisition for the construction of the Kuala Terengganu Polytechnic campus.

“Other projects include a major ongoing project, which is the upgrading of the bridge across the Marang River along the FT003 route of the Kuala Terengganu-Kuantan Highway, which is scheduled for completion by Feb 21, 2026.

“Right now, the work is progressing actively, with physical progress at the site reaching approximately 49.61 per cent. This project is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in Marang, particularly during school holidays,” he said in his speech at the Santuni MADANI Carnival in Bukit Payong today.

At the event, Nik Nasarudin also distributed government contributions, including 200 food baskets, 200 laptops, eight motorcycles, and school supplies, to recipients from the underprivileged community.

In addition, he said that the ICU JPM has approved an allocation of RM30 million to continue the Sejahtera Komuniti (SejaTi) MADANI programme in Terengganu.

He explained that last year, a total of 615 community projects under the SejaTi MADANI programme were approved with an allocation of RM60 million for the state, and all the projects approved last year are currently in the implementation phase.

“As for this year’s allocation, all Village Development and Security Committees (JPKK) can apply by submitting viable project proposals.

“Each JPKK will be allocated RM100,000 for the implementation of projects over a five-year period,” he said.