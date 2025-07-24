Govt approves RM14.39 mln grant for Suhakam’s 2023 operations

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has approved a RM14.39 million grant to the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) for its 2023 operational expenses. Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying confirmed this as the highest amount ever allocated to the commission.

“The grant is intended to cover operating expenses, fixed allowance of Suhakam Commissioner, emoluments, operations rental, utilities, implementation of Suhakam’s annual programmes and activities, as well as the purchase of assets such as vehicles on a one-off basis,“ said Lim during the Dewan Rakyat session.

She added that the funding decision was based on the 2023 Budget review, Suhakam’s expenditure performance, and the government’s financial capacity at the time. The allocation ensures Suhakam can continue fulfilling its mandate since its establishment in 2000.

Lim also acknowledged proposals from MPs William Leong Jee Keen (PH-Selayang) and Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) to increase Suhakam’s funding. “The government will consider appropriate allocations based on current financial capacity,“ she stated.

“Since the establishment of Suhakam in 2000, the government has never failed to provide allocations. The government is always committed to ensuring that Suhakam can operate and fulfil its establishment objectives,“ Lim emphasised. - Bernama