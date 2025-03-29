KLANG: The government has given its assurance that the supply of essential goods nationwide will be sufficient ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration next week.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said that although the ministry had received reports of supply shortages, the cases were minimal.

“There are slight shortages in one or two areas and the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) will take swift action to resolve them.

“This year, complaints have been very few. Supplies are reaching consumers,” he told reporters at the national-level Semarak Syawal 1446H Programme launch at Pasar Tani Taman Sri Andalas here today.

Mohamad also expressed appreciation to all parties for supporting the government’s efforts to ensure that the prices of goods remain stable and relatively low this year.

“As mentioned by Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim), this is the first time since 1982 that prices of goods have not increased but instead dropped ahead of Hari Raya.

“I extend my appreciation, particularly to farmers and poultry producers, as we had open discussions with them. Their cooperation has played a key role in keeping prices relatively low this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said the Semarak Syawal 1446H Programme had recorded total sales of RM16 million as of today. The programme, running from March 22 until tomorrow, is being held at 262 locations nationwide.

Besides Pasar Tani Taman Sri Andalas, special sales are taking place at 42 selected locations, offering discounts of up to 30 per cent for the Bakul MADANI Raya package and up to 20 per cent for processed chicken.

“FAMA remains dedicated to providing consumers with quality products at reasonable prices while strengthening the role of farmers’ markets as a key platform for farmers and local entrepreneurs. This initiative is in line with the government’s efforts to enhance food security and public well-being,” he said.

The programme also offers festive essentials such as ketupat, coconut milk, daun palas, chicken and beef, and various traditional cookies at affordable prices.

It features participation from local entrepreneurs, private entities and government agencies offering MADANI Combo packages (400 baskets), Happy Hour sales and special discounts on chicken and coconut milk.