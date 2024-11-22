Govt committed to improving administrative services, making institutional reform - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The government is committed to continuously improving and enhancing the quality of administrative services by taking into consideration all viewpoints raised by various parties, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Referring to the report by the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih), which gave the Unity Government a ‘D’ grade rating with a score of 45.8 per cent, Fahmi said the government has indeed taken several steps toward change, including making institutional reforms.

“Insya-Allah, during the remaining period of this Parliament session, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (Minister of Law and Institutional Reform in the Prime Minister’s Department) will table several bills that will reflect the government’s efforts for institutional reforms and improvements,” Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesperson, said this at the post-Cabinet Meeting press conference here today.

He said that more bills are being drafted and are scheduled to be tabled in Parliament next year, including those under the Ministry of Communications.

“The Malaysian Media Council Bill, for example, is in the final process to be brought to Parliament. We do hope the first reading of the bill will take place during this session as this is the government’s commitment to improving the ecosystem for media practitioners,” he said.

It was earlier reported that Bersih gave the Unity Government a ‘D’ grade rating based on its performance since its formation two years ago, and also ranked Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the best prime minister since 2009.