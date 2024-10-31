Govt initiatives benefit all, including Indian community - Gobind

KUALA LUMPUR: The initiatives and allocations provided by the government in various aspects such as health and education have benefited the rakyat, including the Indian community, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said this is evident through the Budget 2025 tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently, which allocates RM130 million for various programmes, including business financing for the Indian community, to preserve human capital and enhance social and welfare aspects.

“The prime minister also emphasised coordinating efforts to cater to the needs of Indian villages. Similarly, funding is provided through the TEKUN Nasional for all races, while those under Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia are now expanded to benefit the Indian community,” he said in his speech at the 2024 MADANI Deepavali Open House organised by his ministry here today.

Also present were Anwar, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Cabinet members and deputy ministers.

Gobind further said that earlier this month, the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA) approved more than RM95 million to carry out 11 socioeconomic development programmes, including RM3.4 million for the EC-Council Cyber Security Professional Certificate Training and Placement.

The funding also includes RM25 million for the Early Admission Assistance Programme for Higher Education Institutions, with all these initiatives aimed at empowering the Indian community.

He stressed that the socioeconomic progress of the people must be in line with national development, including in digital aspects such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and animation.

“The digital world can offer a new ray of hope for all of us. The Digital Ministry is committed to strengthening three main pillars, namely infrastructure, digital resilience and talent.

“At the same time, data is an important asset that must be protected. Proactive measures have already been taken to ensure that data owned by the people and businesses in Malaysia is secured,” he said.