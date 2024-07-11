Govt raises allocation for construction of new homes under PPRS - Ahmad Zahid

ALOR GAJAH: The government has increased the allocation for the construction of new homes under the rebranded Program Perumahan Rakyat Sejahtera (PPRS), formerly known as the Poor Housing Programme (PPRT), said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said that in Peninsular Malaysia, the allocation has been raised to RM79,000 from RM66,000, and in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, from RM79,000 to RM85,000.

“Meanwhile, for home repairs, the allocation has been increased to RM20,000 from RM15,000 (for Peninsular Malaysia), and for Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, the repair allocation has been raised from RM17,000 to RM20,000.

“Additionally, the size of the homes has been increased from 660 square feet to 680 square feet,” he told reporters after chairing the coordination meeting between the Rural and Regional Development Ministry and rural executive councillors here today.

Also present were Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and rural executive councillors from across the country.

On the meeting, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said there was a proposal to build a special education kindergarten for autistic children in every district.

He said that although the proposal could not be promptly implemented as it requires a significant allocation, the ministry would follow up on the matter.

Meanwhile, he said the Digital Village and Community Paramedic initiatives introduced by the Melaka government could be expanded to other states, thanking the state government for coming up with the initiatives.