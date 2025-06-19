Govt reform agenda progressing consistently, not mere rhetoric - PMO

KUALA LUMPUR: Claims that the reformasi agenda is not progressing are unfounded, as it is moving forward consistently.

Senior press secretary to the Prime Minister, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, said the reformasi agenda is not something to be implemented overnight or merely expressed in statements, but rather is being executed through structured actions.

“Since the start of the Prime Minister’s (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) administration, he has emphasised that the MADANI Government will always listen and stay open to constructive criticism.

“This stance is reflected in action. Every criticism is viewed as an opportunity for improvement. Today’s successes mirror that approach,” he said.

Tunku Nashrul said this during the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) daily briefing, broadcast live on both Anwar Ibrahim’s and the PMO Malaysia’s Facebook pages today.

Tunku Nashrul said that, as outlined by the Prime Minister through the MADANI Economy Framework, the main goal is to elevate the nation’s economic potential, enhance its capacity, and ensure the well-being of its citizens.

He added that Malaysia’s rise of 11 places to the 23rd rank in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2025, up from 34th place last year, is due to the MADANI Government’s sustained commitment and comprehensive implementation via a whole-of-government and whole-of-nation approach.

He said this is the country’s best performance since 2020, proving that economic and bureaucratic reforms are yielding results and that the MADANI Economy Framework is keeping the country’s economy on the right track.

“This achievement also reflects the collective efforts to strengthen fiscal policy, simplify business processes, and accelerate public service delivery reforms, including over 1,000 initiatives under the Bureaucratic Red Tape Reform (RKB).

“For example, the national bureaucracy perception index has jumped 22 positions, a clear signal that reforms are delivering real results, not just at the national level but also with international recognition,” he said.