Govt taking firm steps to address impact of US tariffs - Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI government is putting in place strong measures to mitigate the United States (US) tariffs’ impact on Malaysia, according to Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said several steps are being taken by the government, including the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), to address the implications of the tariffs imposed by the US.

“Among the measures is the activation of the National Geoeconomic Command Centre (NGCC), with MITI currently conducting a sectoral impact study focusing on key export sectors to the US. The findings will be presented to the NGCC, which is expected to convene soon,” he told a press conference on the impact of US tariffs here today.

Tengku Zafrul said MITI has also established a task force for managing US tariffs, aimed at gathering feedback from key stakeholders, including representatives from the private sector.

The task force seeks to minimise the impact of the unilateral US action on Malaysia’s exports and investments, he said.