KUALA LUMPUR: The government will simplify financial cross-border approvals under the Foreign Exchange Policy, enabling funds to flow efficiently based on their mandate size to ensure Malaysia remains competitive in attracting foreign venture capital, said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He said that a lively venture capital landscape in Malaysia will see more startups hiring across different skill levels, creating many job opportunities for Malaysians, particularly in high-value industries.

“This growth enables and encourages continuous talent development and upskilling, strengthening both the workforce and the economy, and lifting the rakyat further up the socioeconomic ladder,” he said in his speech after officiating the Malaysia Venture Forum 2024.