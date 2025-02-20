KUALA LUMPUR: The Foundation for the Development of Tamil Schools in Malaysia has proposed that the government allocate special funds to upgrade the facilities of Tamil National-Type Schools (SJKT), enhancing their appeal to parents and bringing them on par with national schools.

Its president, Datuk T. Murugiah, said more funding is required to enhance the quality of education in SJKT schools, including improving teacher salaries, school development, and access to modern learning technology.

“The Ministry of Education should introduce policies that provide more advantages to Tamil schools, including expanding access to rural areas,” he said in a statement today.

The MIC vice-president also called for a more flexible SJKT school curriculum that strengthens proficiency in Malay and English, alongside Tamil, to ensure students remain competitive in the mainstream education system.

“As a former Deputy Minister, I urge all parties, especially the Indian community itself, to take immediate action to ensure Tamil schools remain relevant and the preferred choice for parents.

He emphasised that education is the foundation of community development and cautioned that SJKT schools must not lose their place in the national education system.

Murugiah also expressed concern over the declining enrollment of students in SJKT schools across the country, stressing that if this issue is not addressed immediately, it could weaken the Tamil education system and a decline in the use of the Tamil language in Malaysia.