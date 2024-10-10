GTR’s electric baggage tractors to cut over 1k tonnes CO2 emissions annually - Loke

SEPANG: The introduction of 20 electric vehicle (EV) baggage tractors at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminals 1 and 2 is expected to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by an estimated 1,029 tonnes per year.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said this initiative, led by Ground Team Red Sdn Bhd (GTR), a key aviation ground services provider in Malaysia, reflects a broader move towards greener practices in the aviation sector.

Over the next year and a half, GTR will operate 60 electric baggage tractors, replacing nearly half of its current fleet of 119 diesel-powered tractors used at airports nationwide.

Loke noted that these electric tractors will reduce carbon emissions by 66.7 per cent and fuel costs by 43.5 per cent per vehicle.

“This shows that environmental responsibility and economic benefits can go hand in hand,” he said at the launch of the 20 EV baggage tractors today.

Furthermore, he said the shift to electric ground vehicles at airports relies on clean energy infrastructure and charging facilities.

“We need to ensure enough charging points to support the growing fleet of electric ground vehicles,” he said.

Loke also highlighted the importance of incorporating electrification into airport development plans, such as the expansions of Subang and Penang airports.

He said the electricity powering airport ground vehicles should come from clean sources.

“For GTR’s electric baggage tractors, switching to electric alone cuts carbon emissions by two-thirds, but we can aim higher by using clean energy to achieve zero emissions,” he said.

Loke urged all stakeholders in the aviation industry such as airlines, ground handlers, airport operators, and service providers to take inspiration from this project.

“We must all explore similar projects, invest in green technologies, and work together toward sustainability,” he added.