GUA MUSANG: Residents of Gua Musang have been urged to remain vigilant, and take prompt action to evacuate to the nearest temporary evacuation centre (PPS), should flooding occur in their areas.

Gua Musang Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) chairman Nik Raisnan Daud explained that this warning was issued due to the rising water levels in several major rivers in the area, which have been steadily increasing following heavy rainfall since yesterday.

“We have observed an upward trend in the water levels of rivers in Gua Musang, and if the rain continues through this evening, more areas could be affected by flooding,“ he said.

“Disaster management agencies, including the police and Fire and Rescue Department, are on standby to assist with evacuations at any moment,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo noted that apart from villages in the interior, several areas near Gua Musang town have already begun to experience flooding since this morning.

“Among the affected areas are Jalan Kampung Pulai, Felda Aring 2, Felda Chiku 2, Jalan Bandar Gua Musang, Kampung Batu 5 and Batu 6.

“The roads in these areas are beginning to flood, and residents are urged to exercise caution and follow the authorities’ instructions, should they be ordered to evacuate to PPS. They are also advised to bring essential documents, such as their identity cards,“ he said.

Sik also stressed the importance of parents closely monitoring their children, particularly as water levels continue to rise in their neighbourhoods, to ensure their safety and prevent any unfortunate incidents.

According to the Department of Social Welfare’s (JKM) Info Bencana portal, as of 1 pm today, one PPS has been opened in Gua Musang. The Dewan Semai Bakti Felda Chiku 7 currently accommodates 125 individuals, from 30 families.