Gua Musang-Kota Bharu road to reopen tomorrow

KOTA BHARU: A section of Federal Route FT008 (from Section 348.10 to 350.20) of Jalan Gua Musang-Kota Bharu, which passes through the Kweng Hitam Bypass, Machang, is scheduled to reopen to all types of vehicles starting tomorrow at noon.

The Machang district Public Works Department (JKR) in a statement today announced that the route will open in both directions, allowing movement from Kota Bharu to Gua Musang and vice versa.

“JKR also emphasised several safety regulations that road users must adhere to,” the statement said.

“The maximum speed limit is set at 30 kilometres per hour while the vehicle load limit is 40 tonnes. All vehicles are prohibited from stopping on the temporary Bailey bridge to avoid risks to the bridge structure,“ the statement said.

In this regard, members of the public who require further information can contact the Machang district JKR Office at 09-9752040.

On Sept 15, Federal Road FT008 (Sections 348.10 to 350.20) connecting Gua Musang with Kota Bharu was completely closed to all vehicles following the worsening road cracks caused by sinkholes, feared to endanger users. - Bernama