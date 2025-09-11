Gua Musang man arrested for illegal firearms possession at plantation

KOTA BHARU: Police arrested a 31-year-old local man for possessing unlicensed firearms and ammunition at a plantation workers’ quarters in Gua Musang.

Gua Musang district police chief Superintendent Sik Choon Foo stated the arrest occurred around 4 pm during Operation Laras conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department.

Officers discovered two shotguns and one homemade pistol inside a black bag during their search of the unnumbered quarters in the KPF Plantation area.

Police also confiscated 21 live bullets of various types stored in a plastic bottle and a wooden-handled sword with its scabbard.

The case is being investigated under multiple firearms and weapons acts that carry severe penalties for illegal possession.

Authorities advised the public against storing or using firearms without permission and urged reporting of suspicious activities.

In a separate incident, police are investigating the murder of a foreign man found dead with stab wounds in a garden behind the same plantation.

Officers received a report at 3:30 pm yesterday regarding the body discovered near a garden shed with wounds to the neck and left chest.

The victim’s body has been transferred to Gua Musang Hospital Forensic Unit for post-mortem examination.

Police are actively pursuing suspects and requested public assistance with any relevant information about either case. – Bernama