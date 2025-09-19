Halal is more than a label, it’s an international symbol of trust - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The halal industry has evolved beyond food and beverages into a comprehensive ecosystem spanning healthcare, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, tourism and Islamic finance, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the sector reflects a broader commitment to integrity, ethics and faith-based values, making halal an international symbol of trust and a key contributor to Malaysia’s economic growth.

“Halal is more than just a label. It is the best practical showcase of what dakwah is all about, giving a message through our actions, our character and our belief in integrity and accountability,” he said in his opening remarks at the Global Halal Summit (GHaS) 2025 and Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) today.

Present was Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the chairman of the Malaysian Halal Industry Development Council.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar were in attendance.

The Prime Minister noted that halal products and services are now gaining traction globally, including in predominantly non-Muslim countries such as China, driven by decades of effort and expanding consumer demand.

He said that close to 10,000 companies, of which over 80 per cent are small and medium enterprises, have been certified by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

Anwar also said that Malaysia’s halal certification is now registered and recognised in nearly 50 countries, with Jakim collaborating with more than 80 accredited bodies across 45 countries, reflecting its global acceptance.

Going forward, he said the government will continue to proactively position the halal industry as a universal economic model in all trade missions and bilateral engagements, regardless of whether with Muslim or non-Muslim majority nations. - Bernama