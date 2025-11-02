Hartasuma to develop motorised lift at Penang Hilltop Temple

GEORGE TOWN: Hartasuma Sdn Bhd (Hartasuma), the company appointed through the Request For Proposal (RFP) process for the Bukit Bendera cable car project, has expressed its intention to develop a motorised lift or ‘people mover system,’ at the Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple (Hilltop) in Jalan Kebun Bunga here.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the RM4 to 6 million project would enhance accessibility for Hindu devotees in the state to the historic temple, which sits over 100 metres above ground level.

“Since the establishment of this iconic Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple dedicated to Lord Murugan, the state government has been actively involved in its development and improvements every year.

“Senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PwDs), pregnant women, and other individuals have long faced difficulties in reaching the temple due to its steep incline and numerous steps. Therefore, I take this opportunity to announce that Hartasuma has expressed its intention to develop a motorised lift system or ‘people mover system’ at this historic temple,“ he told reporters here today.

Chow was met after visiting the Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration today. Also present were Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong, DAP veteran Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang, and leaders of the Unity Government.

More than 1.5 million Hindu devotees as well as local and international tourists have gathered to celebrate Thaipusam since yesterday, with the procession of two chariots—the golden chariot to the Sri Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple in Jalan Kebun Bunga and the silver chariot to the Nattukottai Chettiar Temple in Jalan Air Terjun.

Today, devotees carried various types of kavadi to the temple to fulfil vows and seek blessings from Lord Murugan.

Further elaborating, Chow said that in a letter dated Feb 5, Hartasuma outlined plans to conduct a feasibility study to determine the most suitable lift or transportation system for the location under the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Once completed, the facility—an aspiration of the Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple for the past 30 years—will be handed over to the state government for operation and maintenance.

“The feasibility study is expected to take approximately six months, while construction is estimated to take 24 months. The state government welcomes Hartasuma’s proposal and extends its gratitude for working with us to improve the quality of life for the people of Penang,“ he said.

“This construction does not involve funds from the temple, the Penang Hindu Endowments Board (PHEB), or the state government. However, given its importance, we are open to providing some assistance if necessary, though if Hartasuma can fully fund the project, it would be great news,“ he added.

PHEB chairman RSN Rayer thanked Hartasuma for the people mover system.

“On behalf of the millions of devotees coming to the hilltop temple, we thank Hartasuma for this initiative. It will benefit many people who currently struggle to reach the temple,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Hartasuma executive director Tan Sri M. Ravindran, in a statement, said Hartasuma remained firmly committed to achieving positive social impact through the development of sustainable infrastructure.

“The Hilltop Temple Mobility Initiative is not just about transportation—it is about inclusivity, preserving heritage, and ensuring that every visitor, regardless of age or ability, can access this fabled site with ease,“ he said.