HDC to come under proposed Malaysian Halal Commission, says Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: The government plans to place Halal Development Corporation Bhd under the proposed Malaysian Halal Commission once it is established according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He confirmed that HDC currently operates under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry while efforts to establish the commission are already underway.

Discussions have been held to establish the Malaysian Halal Commission with HDC intended to be placed under this new regulatory body.

The Cabinet has in principle agreed to establish the Malaysian Halal Commission and place it under the Prime Minister’s Department according to the Deputy Prime Minister.

He also committed to transferring all HDC positions into positions within the commission during his speech at the National-Level Women’s Empowerment Programme and Malaysia MADANI Nationhood Seminar 2025.

On August 16, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali announced that under the 13th Malaysia Plan the government plans to establish the Halal Commission to strengthen development of the country’s halal industry.

Ahmad Zahid hoped that the absorption of HDC into the proposed commission could create more women entrepreneurs in the halal industry.

He emphasised that halal is not only for Muslims but for all races and religions because halal products involve cleanliness and have been scientifically tested.

These products are not just for domestic markets but also for international markets according to the Deputy Prime Minister.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development hoped that next year women entrepreneurs will be given more than 30% of entrepreneurship financing. – Bernama