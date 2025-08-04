Head of govt dept branch remanded over alleged power abuse

KOTA BHARU: A government department branch head has been remanded for six days until April 13 to assist in investigations into alleged abuse of power.

The remand order was issued by Judge Nik Mohd Tarmizi Nik Mohd Shukri at the Gua Musang Court today.

The 43-year-old suspect was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at his office yesterday for allegedly abusing his power by recommending a facility refurbishment project in Gua Musang worth about RM100,000.

Meanwhile, Kelantan MACC director Rosli Husain, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.