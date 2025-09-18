Head warden explains ‘MA’ term in Zara Qairina inquest testimony

KOTA KINABALU: The head warden of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Tun Datu Mustapha in Papar testified that the term ‘MA’ used among hostel students refers to Mesyuarat Asrama, meaning a group meeting.

Azhari Abd Sagap clarified that such meetings involve multiple students rather than individual questioning sessions where someone might be singled out.

The thirty-one-year-old witness provided this explanation during questioning by lawyer Shahlan Jufri on the ninth day of the inquest into Zara Qairina’s death.

When asked why the ‘MA’ practice exists in the hostel, Azhari stated he did not know the reason behind its establishment.

Regarding whether Zara Qairina was called by senior students over theft allegations under the ‘MA’ guise, Azhari described it as merely an informal inquiry.

He characterised the senior students’ actions as simply asking “Did you steal or not?” rather than a formal proceeding.

Last week the school’s security guard confirmed the existence of the ‘MA’ culture involving senior-junior meetings at the hostel.

Linah Mansoding @ Jaliha acknowledged the possibility that Zara Qairina might have been summoned for such a session.

She testified that authorities had banned the ‘MA’ practice after discovering senior students were acting beyond their authority.

The inquest into Zara Qairina’s death will continue its proceedings tomorrow.

The thirteen-year-old student died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on July 17 after being found unconscious near her school dormitory.

The Attorney General’s Chambers ordered her remains exhumed for post-mortem examination before announcing the inquest. – Bernama