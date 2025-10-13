Health and education issues dominate first day of Budget 2026 debate

KUALA LUMPUR: Health and education issues dominated the first day of debate on the Supply (Budget) Bill 2026 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Government Backbenchers Club chairman Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah suggested establishing the National Health and Social Insurance to provide complementary healthcare funds.

He expressed concern that only 54% of Malaysians have life insurance or takaful coverage according to Bank Negara Malaysia.

“Many of the B40 group and senior citizens are not covered, either due to high premiums or limited income,“ he said.

Millions remain completely dependent on the increasingly burdened public health system as a result.

Mohd Shahar noted non-communicable diseases now contribute to 70% of the disease burden and 67% of premature deaths.

Prevalence increased to 38.1% in 2019 according to the National Health and Morbidity Survey.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin stressed the need to strengthen integration between training institutions and industry for TVET implementation.

He acknowledged the TVET allocation for 2026 has increased to RM7.9 billion.

Hamzah wanted better integration and strategy between industry and training institutions to make TVET mainstream economic development.

Perikatan Nasional proposed giving students opportunities to enter the industry and job market with confidence based on real skills.

Ahmad Johnie Zawawi suggested the Ministry of Education implement the Dilapidated Schools Master Plan 2030.

He proposed a target of 100 schools being repaired and rebuilt every year.

As of last July, Sarawak had 555 dilapidated schools including 361 unsuitable for use and 194 unsafe to use.

The parliamentary debate continues tomorrow. – Bernama