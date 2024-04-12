Heavy rain, thunderstorm warning for Perak, Selangor, Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds that are expected to hit three states - Perak, Selangor and Sarawak - until late this afternoon.

MetMalaysia said in a statement that the areas expected to be affected in Perak included Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk and Hilir Perak.

The areas forecast to be affected in Selangor are Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor and Hulu Selangor; while in Sarawak are Kuching, Samarahan (Samarahan and Asajaya), Miri (Beluru, Telang Usan and Marudi) and Limbang.