KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in 11 states and the Federal Territory of Labuan until 9 pm tonight.

MetMalaysia said in a statement that the warning involves the entire Penang, Perlis, Kedah (Kubang Pasu, Kuala Muda, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu) as well as Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim).

A similar forecast has been issued for Terengganu (Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman), Pahang (Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Kuantan and Rompin), Selangor (Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Hulu Langat), Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu and Tampin) and Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Mersing and Kota Tinggi).

Stormy weather is also expected to prevail in the Federal Territory of Labuan as well as several areas in Sarawak involving Kuching (Bau and Kuching), Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Sibu (Selangau), Mukah (Mukah), Kapit (Song and Kapit), Bintulu, Miri and Limbang, while Sabah in the Interior, West Coast (Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Ranau and Kota Belud), Sandakan (Kinabatangan) and Kudat (Kota Marudu and Pitas).