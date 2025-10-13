Higher education institutions urged to take precautions against influenza spread

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Higher Education has urged all higher education institutions to implement necessary precautions against potential influenza outbreaks.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said while no cases have been reported in universities so far, the ministry is closely monitoring the situation.

This follows recent reports of several school closures and 6,000 Ministry of Education students infected with influenza.

“As we are aware, this disease may involve schools, but we are also not taking the matter lightly,“ he told reporters after officiating the International Young Future Leaders Summit 2025 closing ceremony at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

The Ministry of Health reported 97 influenza A and B clusters in Epidemiology Week 40/2025, a significant increase from 14 clusters the previous week.

Selangor recorded the highest number with 43 clusters, followed by Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (15), Penang (10), Johor (9), and Kedah (5), with most cases showing mild symptoms.

Regarding the iFUTURE programme, Zambry said it represents the ministry’s effort to build leadership values among university students through international interaction.

“So they can interact during these three days, get to know each other. This is the real approach that will have a big impact in the long term because one day these people will also be leaders in their respective countries and imagine how Malaysia can play that role,“ he said. – Bernama